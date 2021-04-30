Leicester City's £40m Champions League windfall will help disrupt the big six

Southampton vs Leicester City, Premier League: live score and latest updates - Leicester City FC

Leicester City are on course to bank a minimum £40 million from Champions League qualification, in a huge boost for Brendan Rodgers’ hopes of further disrupting the 'Big Six' hierarchy.

Rodgers is preparing for five crucial matches in his mission to secure a top-four finish and knows that staying the distance this time could prove a pivotal moment in Leicester’s recent history.

A place in next season’s Champions League will enhance the manager’s spending power, with targets including Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens and Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, while key players such as Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu will be in line for updated contracts.

Leicester are seven points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United and victories in their next two matches, against Southampton and Newcastle United, will take them closer to their ultimate goal.

Rodgers’ side have been in the top four since September 2019, apart from the final match day of last season when they were beaten at home by Manchester United.

Three successive victories have dampened fears over another late wobble and Rodgers believes the evolution and mentality of his squad will prove the difference during the final weeks.

Finishing in the top four will have a massively positive impact on their short-term future. If Leicester finish outside the top two, they will go into next season’s Champions League unseeded but still stand to receive at least £40m, with the promise of further funds if they progress to the knockout stages.

Leicester will be able to remain competitive while maximising their revenues and investing in talent, also boosting sustainability at a time when King Power, the club’s owners, have been hit financially by Covid-19.

Targets for Rodgers will be easier to reach. Leicester have scouted Soumare, the France Under-21 international, and have wide knowledge of Ligue 1 after the capture of Wesley Fofana from St-Etienne last year.

Wesley Fofana has been a rock at the heart of Leicester's defence - Leicester City FC

Gosens, the German international who plays left-back or midfield, was a Leicester target last summer and will be on the radar again. Edouard will be available for about £20m and there remains confidence that Leicester can win the race to sign him ahead of Arsenal, AC Milan and Lyon.

Players for the future are also a priority, with Hartlepool United goalkeeper Brad Young, 18, poised to sign ahead of next season.

Leicester will also move to trim their squad, with Hamza Choudhury available for transfer and Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs out of contract. Cengiz Under, the winger signed on loan from Roma, will return to the Serie A club.

By securing a place in Europe’s elite competition, Rodgers will be able to retain the core of his squad and potentially avoid the Leicester policy of one major sale per summer.

Over the past four years they have sold N’Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell for a combined total of about £250m.

The next few weeks promise to be important for Rodgers in his attempt to break away from Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal. Leicester face Southampton on Friday night with a club record in their sights, as they return to St Mary’s for the first time since their 9-0 victory in October 2019.

In the 2015/16 title-winning campaign under Claudio Ranieri, Leicester racked up 11 away wins and this squad are one victory away from equalling that, with three matches on the road still to play.

That impressive record has played a huge part in Leicester’s chase for the Champions League, with Rodgers admitting the absence of supporters is proving crucial.

“There’s been no real shift from a tactical perspective: there’s that automated feeling that when you’re away from home you’ve got to be really strong, resilient and aggressive,” he said.

“You’ve also got to be clinical and I think the players have shown that in a lot of the games. Hopefully we can take the same mentality into Friday’s game. When you travel away, the home teams aren’t necessarily under pressure to attack so much because there’s no crowds.

“Until this point this season has been really good, but it’s not the time to soften up. The win puts us level with last season but our ambition is to finish as high as we can and with a trophy. That’s our focus.”