Leicester City And West Ham Met Winger’s Entourage In London

Leicester City and West Ham both spoke to the entourage of Juventus winger Matias Soule in London on Thursday.

The 21-year-old winger had a fruitful loan spell at Frosinone last season and is scheduled to return to Juventus this summer.

Juventus are keen to cash in on the winger and bring in funds as part of their strategy for the transfer window.

The Serie A giants want a fee of €40m from his sale and it emerged earlier this week that his agent was speaking to two Premier League sides.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, it was Leicester and West Ham who met the player’s entourage.

His entourage were in London on Thursday and met Leicester and West Ham as part of their efforts to canvass interest in Soule.

The Foxes are still to find a new manager but the club are planning ahead to build a squad that can survive in the Premier League next season.

West Ham meanwhile are embarked upon a transfer blitz to strengthen the squad and have just signed winger Luis Guilherme.

Soule also has suitors in Italy but Juventus would prefer to sell him to the Premier League to maximise their profits.