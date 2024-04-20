Leicester City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Leicester City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Leicester City FC 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion FC

14:31

Match ends, Leicester City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.

14:29

Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.

14:27

Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

14:27

Foul by Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

14:25

Attempt saved. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Phillips.

14:25

Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Chalobah with a cross.

14:23

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

14:23

Attempt missed. John Swift (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cédric Kipré.

14:20

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

14:20

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by James Justin.

14:20

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Hamza Choudhury.

14:20

Substitution, Leicester City. James Justin replaces Stephy Mavididi.

14:20

Patson Daka (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14:20

Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

14:16

Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Jamie Vardy.

14:16

Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14:14

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

14:14

Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

14:14

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:13

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Josh Maja replaces Jed Wallace.

14:13

Substitution, Leicester City. Dennis Praet replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

14:23

Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jed Wallace with a cross.

14:11

Attempt blocked. Tom Fellows (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

14:11

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jannik Vestergaard.

14:11

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.

14:09

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Tom Fellows replaces Mikey Johnston.

14:06

Goal! Leicester City 2, West Bromwich Albion 1. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cédric Kipré with a through ball.

14:03

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:01

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:01

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Yann M'Vila.

14:01

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. John Swift replaces Alex Mowatt.

14:01

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips replaces Okay Yokuslu.

13:59

Yann M'Vila (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:01

Foul by Conor Coady (Leicester City).

13:55

Goal! Leicester City 2, West Bromwich Albion 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from very close range.

13:50

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wout Faes.

13:50

Attempt blocked. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.

13:50

Foul by Conor Coady (Leicester City).

13:48

Attempt missed. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

13:47

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

13:47

Delay in match because of an injury Conor Coady (Leicester City).

13:47

Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City).

13:44

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.

13:42

Offside, Leicester City. Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.

13:42

Attempt blocked. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mikey Johnston with a cross.

13:42

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Hamza Choudhury.

13:44

Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) with an attempt from very close range is blocked.

13:42

Attempt saved. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

13:42

Attempt blocked. Yann M'Vila (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

13:40

Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abdul Fatawu.

13:38

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

13:36

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Okay Yokuslu.

13:36

Attempt blocked. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady with a cross.

13:35

Second Half begins Leicester City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

13:18

First Half ends, Leicester City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0.

13:18

Harry Winks (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13:17

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

13:17

Wout Faes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13:17

Penalty missed! Still Leicester City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

13:15

Penalty Leicester City. Jamie Vardy draws a foul in the penalty area.

13:14

Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

13:14

Offside, Leicester City. Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.

13:14

Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

13:14

Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

13:11

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

13:11

Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Winks.

13:08

Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

13:04

Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City).

13:03

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Kyle Bartley.

13:02

Foul by Yann M'Vila (West Bromwich Albion).

12:58

Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall following a set piece situation.

12:57

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12:56

Yann M'Vila (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

12:56

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12:53

Goal! Leicester City 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from very close range.

12:54

Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wout Faes with a cross.

12:51

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Cédric Kipré.

12:50

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

12:50

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.

12:49

Attempt missed. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

12:47

Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box.

12:46

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

12:47

Attempt saved. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

12:46

Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

12:42

Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12:41

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

12:41

Offside, Leicester City. Stephy Mavididi is caught offside.

12:41

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

12:38

Delay in match because of an injury Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion).

12:38

Foul by Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City).

12:37

Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).

12:37

Offside, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

12:35

Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12:33

Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.

12:33

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12:31

First Half begins.

12:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

11:30

