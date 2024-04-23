Leicester City v Southampton

The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the huge performance this weekend by Texas QB Arch Manning, Michigan and Notre Dame's spring games, Jaden Rashada entering the transfer portal, and more
Strahinja Jokić appeared to punch a fan shortly after the Nuggets' wild win over the Lakers on Monday night in Denver.
With the first week of action getting close to its peak, fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers some tips for trading in 2024 leagues.
These mark the Texans' first uniform redesign since the franchise's inception in 2000.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
The Lakers and 76ers had complaints about officiating following Game 2 losses, but there were plenty of other reasons both teams lost on Monday night.
The Nuggets now hold a 2-0 series lead over the Lakers.
Wilson's starting over in Denver.
April is the perfect time of the season to buy low, sell low, buy high and sell high on key players — but you need to know who fits in what department. Fred Zinkie helps fantasy baseball managers with an initial batch.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
Tom Thibodeau is fond of saying that the magic lies in the work; on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, it produced a shot that ranks among the most magical in the last 30 years of Knicks basketball.
All four rushers who had more than 10 carries in 2023 for the Buffaloes are transferring.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
McIlroy has been one of the PGA Tour's most vocal supporters since the formation of LIV Golf.
Clark's $28 million deal is the richest sponsorship contract for a women’s basketball player.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.