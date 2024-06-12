Leicester City step up efforts to persuade Graham Potter to become manager

Graham Potter has been out of the technical area since April last year - PA/Adam Davy

Leicester will continue talks with Graham Potter this week as they attempt to persuade the former Chelsea manager to make his return.

Potter is emerging as Leicester’s leading target in the process to replace Enzo Maresca and is understood to have held detailed negotiations with the Championship title winners.

Leicester’s appointment search is being driven by chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and Jon Rudkin, the director of football, and Potter has been sounded out, as reported by Telegraph Sport last weekend.

The 49-year-old has been out of the technical area since April last year, when his brief tenure at Chelsea was brutally ended after less than seven months.

While Potter has been impressed with Leicester’s set-up and squad, he is still undecided on whether to take the job.

With Leicester facing a likely points deduction, after breaching the Premier League’s financial rules, and the prospect of players being sold before June 30, the role comes with huge uncertainty.

Potter has been on Leicester’s radar since his time with Brighton and was initially approached when Brendan Rodgers was dismissed last year.

Dean Smith eventually took over and was unable to prevent the club from dropping into the Championship.

Leicester insist they are still working through the process and are determined to take their time before making an appointment. While dialogue remains open with Potter, he is not the only option.

Carlos Corberan, the West Bromwich Albion head coach, is also admired but the compensation of around £4 million is an issue for Leicester.

The departure of Maresca to Chelsea was a surprise with the timing, while also angering senior officials who thought he had committed his future to them following talks when the season finished.

Leicester want the new head coach to align with their long-term vision, working closely with head of recruitment Martyn Glover.

Last week it was confirmed that Jamie Vardy and Jannik Vestergaard had both agreed new contracts with the club.

