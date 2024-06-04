Leicester City remain keen on Tammy Abraham for next season

Roma attacker Tammy Abraham continues being linked with a return to the English Premier League.

The ex-Chelsea man could be eyeing a move back to England’s top flight after spending the last three years in Italy at Roma.

After a difficult season, Abraham is in fact being targeted by newly promoted side Leicester City.

The striker’s last twelve months have been nothing short of complicated due to a lengthy absence caused by an ACL injury suffered in June of last year.

For ten months Abraham was unable to return to the pitch and when he did his performances left much to be desired, scoring only one goal in a handful of timid appearances.

The player’s future is, by all accounts, still uncertain.

Whereas Roma would rather sell him, Abraham seems unconvinced of moving away from the capital.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Abraham is among the players whom Roma are willing to sell for a reasonable offer this summer.

Leicester City are the only club to have inquired about him so far.

After earning their promotion to the Premier League, the Foxes want to add more attacking reinforcements.

For Abraham this could be a good opportunity to get back up – the last time he was linked with a return to the Premier League was before his ACL injury.