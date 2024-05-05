Leicester City fans line streets for club's promotion parade

Crowds gathered to celebrate The Foxes' return to the Premier League [PA Media]

Fans of Leicester City celebrated the club's promotion to the Premier League by lining the streets for an open top bus parade.

The Foxes secured the top spot in the Championship with an away win at Preston North End on Monday.

Crowds gathered near the Clock Tower on Sunday ahead of the parade which travelled through the city centre.

The club said it wanted to thank supporters by staging an "unforgettable" occasion.

Big screens and music were also organised as part of the "Straight Back Up" celebration, with scenes similar to parades held to mark the club's previous return to the top flight in 2014 and the Premier League title win in 2016.

The club returned to the Premier League alongside Ipswich Town, who confirmed promotion on Saturday.

Matt Elliott, who played for Leicester City 245 times between 1997 and 2005, said it was "no surprise" so many fans went to the parade.

"It's a one-club city and the passion the fans have for the club just oozes through," he said.

"Today it's just sheer joy.

"It's excitement, really, and appreciation for what the boys have achieved for this season."

Colin Yeend, 74, from Leicester, said: "It's been an unbelievable season.

"It got a little bit twitchy towards the end - I thought we were going to lose it - but then we pulled it back together again and we've done it.

"I feel absolutely fantastic. We're a family club and it's amazing to see everybody together.

"You just can't beat it."

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt (Top) Srivaddhanaprabha and manager Enzo Maresca lifted the trophy in front of their fans. [Reuters]

