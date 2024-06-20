Leicester City defender Howard signs new one-year deal

Leicester City defender Sophie Howard has signed a one-year contract extension with the club ahead of the new season.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Foxes this afternoon.

The 30-year-old centre-back is one of Leicester City’s longest-serving players having joined the club in summer 2020 following their decision to move to full-time professional operations. Howard was a Barclays Women’s Championship title-winner in 2020/2021 and she has gone on to help Leicester City to establish themselves in the top flight. The defender has made 79 appearances for The Foxes in league competition in which she has scored two goals.

Howard has been a near-ever present for Leicester City in the last four years and the club have moved to secure her services for another year.

After signing her new deal at Leicester City, Howard said “I’m absolutely delighted to sign another year for Leicester City. For me, this is the place to be and I’m really looking forward to the time ahead with the team, the Club and our fans.”

Howard is the first Leicester City player to sign a new contract with the club during the close season. Earlier today, the club also announced the news that six players are moving on this summer at the end of their contracts. Those players are Aimee Palmer, Remy Siemsen, Josie Green, Demi Lambourne, Monique Robinson and Aileen Whelan.