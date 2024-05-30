Leicester City could look to former PSV head coach as replacement for Chelsea bound Enzo Maresca

Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Leicester City are considering appointing Ruud Van Nistelrooy as their next head coach. Following their return to the Premier League, it appears that Enzo Maresca is going to leave the club and take up the position of head coach at Chelsea.

As a result, Leicester are looking at options. Van Nistelrooy has been out of work since leaving PSV at the end of the 2022/2023 season. Since retiring he had been working for his former club in a variety of capacities, mainly with the youth teams. In the summer of 2022 he was promoted to the position of head coach for the senior team. He averaged 2.2 points per game and led the side for 50 matches. PSV finished second, seven points behind Feyenoord.

Peter Bosz took over the side in the summer and led them to the Eredivisie title, losing only once and drawing just four times. They finished with 91 points, seven ahead of defending champions Feyenoord.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson