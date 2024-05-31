Leicester City consider replacing Enzo Maresca with Oscar Garcia

Enzo Maresca’s move from Leicester City to Chelsea is expected to be completed soon, with the Italian replacing Mauricio Pochettino on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge. According to a report from L’Équipe, newly-promoted Leicester City are considering OH Leuven manager Oscar Garcia.

Garcia left Stade de Reims in October 2022 and was replaced by Will Still at the Ligue 1 club. After some time spent away from the game, Garcia bounced back at Leuven, a partner club of Leicester City. Appointed in November, the former manager of Les Stadistes did the improbable, keeping Leuven in the top flight, contrary to expectation.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford manager may now be in line for a return to England. Maresca, having got the Foxes promoted, is expected to leave the club in the coming hours and take the vacant managerial role at Chelsea. Garcia, whose contract with Leuven runs until 2026, is being considered as a replacement, as per L’Équipe. His management and his philosophy have impressed and a switch to Leicester City, within the same multi-club model, is being considered.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle