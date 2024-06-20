Leicester City confirm Steve Cooper as new manager

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Steve Cooper as their new manager ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Foxes won last season's Championship title under Enzo Maresca, who has since departed to take charge of Chelsea.

After talks with both Graham Potter and Carlos Corberan, Leicester have struck a deal with Cooper, who returns to the Premier League for the first time since his departure from Nottingham Forest in December 2023.

“I am really excited and proud to be appointed Leicester City's First Team Manager," Cooper said upon signing a three-year contract. "This is a fantastic Club with a rich history and passionate supporters.

"I am excited to work with such a talented squad and I'm looking forward to the challenge of achieving our shared ambitions in the Premier League."

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: "We are delighted to welcome Steve to Leicester City. His vision for the team, including his ability to develop players and implement a dynamic style of play, is very much aligned with our aspirations for the Club.

"As a leader, he has the ability to build on the strong relationship that has been forged between our fans and our team, strengthening a bond that will be vital to us re-establishing the Club in the Premier League."

Leicester currently find themselves locked in a battle with the Premier League after being charged with a breach of the competition's Profit & Sustainability rules.

The Foxes have taken legal action in the hope of avoiding a potential points deduction heading into the new season.