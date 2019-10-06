Leicester City condemn online abuse of Hamza Choudhury in wake of tackle that injured Mohamed Salah

Hamza Choudhury (left) receives a booking for his tackle on Mohamed Salah - REX

Leicester have said they are "appalled" at racist comments directed towards midfielder Hamza Choudhury on social media on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse following a tackle that injured Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during the Foxes' 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

A Leicester spokesman said: "We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

"Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible."

The abuse belied legitimate criticism of the tackle on Salah, with the incident following another made by Choudhury in August that saw him injure Matt Ritchie.

Hamza Choudhury slides in on Mohamed Salah Credit: ap

After the game on Saturday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "It's a challenge I really don't understand. It's dangerous as hell.

"I don't want to cause the boy any problems but he has to calm down. This is not the first situation like this."

Salah hobbled out of Anfield after the match with the club still awaiting news on the extent of his ankle injury.