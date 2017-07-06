Leicester City “close” to signing Iheanacho from Man City

Kelechi Iheanacho‘s destination may have been whittled down for him.

Big, fast, and young (20), Manchester City’s Iheanacho had been tipped for moves to West Ham United, Crystal Palace, and Leicester City amongst other locations this summer.

He carries a steep asking price, reportedly $32.4 million, and Sky Sports is reporting that the Hammers have dropped out of the running for his services.

The same report says Leicester City now leads the race for Iheanacho and in fact is “close” to acquiring the striker, who has 21 goals in 64 appearances despite his tender age. Twelve of those goals have come in the Premier League.

That strike rate and immense potential will likely put a buyback clause in any deal for the Nigerian, and the Leicester Mercury says it will be for his transfer fee plus approximately $13 million.

He also has six goals in 10 senior international caps, which begs the question of why striker-hungry West Ham would bow out of the bidding (unless there’s a better man coming to the London Stadium, or they want nothing to do with a buyback clause).

Leicester added Sevilla’s Vicente Iborra earlier this week.

