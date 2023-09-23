Leicester City 1-0 Bristol City: Vardy scores from the spot as Foxes beat Robins

Jamie Vardy scored from the penalty spot as a dominant Leicester beat a dogged Bristol City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium to return to the top of the Championship.

The veteran striker broke the deadlock midway through the second half after Wilfred Ndidi went down in the box having fallen over an outstretched leg from Kal Naismith.

Nigel Pearson's side had until then been frustrating his former club, holding firm to keep out a barrage of chances from the Foxes including Max O'Leary scooping clear a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall first-half header off the line.

Leicester smothered the visitors with 19 shots to their five - none of which were on target - to keep their first clean sheet at home in 17 games and move back to the summit of the league.

There was an element of déjà vu from when these sides last met in the league in 2012-13, with Pearson then on the touchline, Matty James in the starting 11 and Andy King on the substitutes' bench - albeit all three were representing Leicester rather than Bristol City.

The Robins, beaten twice 11 years ago, did well to weather a storm from Leicester during the first half an hour, with Abdul Fatawu dragging a shot wide and O'Leary saving an on-target, but relatively tame header, from Callum Doyle.

Fatawu - making his first start as one of five changes following the 2-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday - then had a shot from distance that the Bristol City keeper also palmed away.

The Robins' defence held firm though and they ended the half fairly strongly with two set-pieces that allowed them to put the ball in the hosts' box and get a first shot away.

Yet the flow continued almost entirely one way after the break with Bristol City well and truly pegged inside their own half.

Vardy nodded wide and hit another effort over, while O'Leary produced a memorable save off the line to keep out Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's point-blank downward header and then smother a shot from Mavididi.

Vardy finally scored the crucial goal in the 67th minute from the penalty spot, rubbing salt in the wound of Bristol City supporters by running to the away end to celebrate.

Jason Knight blasted a shot over while Andreas Weimann - returning from injury - lashed the ball at the near post but saw it rebound off Mads Hermansen to safety as the visitors were limited to half-chances on goal and fell to their first defeat in five games.