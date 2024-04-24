Leicester centre Kata handed three-game ban

Solomone Kata is in his first season with Leicester [Getty Images]

Leicester Tigers centre Solomone Kata has been suspended for three matches for his dangerous tackle on Northampton's Fraser Dingwall.

The Tonga international was shown a red card for the incident when Tigers were just a point down against Saints in Saturday's East Midlands derby.

Northampton took full advantage of his sending-off, as they went on to run in three unanswered tries to win 40-17.

Kata's ban means he could miss the remainder of Leicester's regular season games but if he applies to undertake a World Rugby coaching intervention course, his suspension will be reduced to two matches.

The heavy derby defeat saw Tigers end the weekend eighth in the table and six points adrift of a play-off spot with three matches remaining.