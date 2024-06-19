Leicester in 'advanced talks' with Steve Cooper

Leicester City are in advanced talks with Steve Cooper and could appoint the former Nottingham Forest manager this week.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who report on Wednesday morning that the club’s hierarchy have honed in on Cooper as the best option to succeed Enzo Maresca, who was appointed the new manager of Chelsea after guiding the Foxes to promotion back to the Premier League.

Cooper will have a big job on his hands if he takes over, with Leicester facing potentially significant points deduction over profit and sustainability breaches when they begin next season in the top flight.

The 44-year-old has been out of work since he was sacked by Forest back in December, having brought them up from the Championship and guiding them to relegation survival at the end of the 2022/23 season.