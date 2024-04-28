Leicester 0-1 Man Utd: Ella Toone stunner gives visitors victory

Manchester United have scored in each of their past 13 Women's Super League away games [Getty Images]

Ella Toone came off the bench to score a superb winner for Manchester United against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

A fine performance from home goalkeeper Janina Leitzig had kept United at bay before Toone's stunning long-range strike in the 83rd minute.

Victory means fourth-placed United are now three points above Liverpool in fifth, having played a game more.

Leicester remain 10th but are comfortably clear of relegation.

The visitors threatened throughout but Leitzig produced numerous saves to deny Geyse, Melvine Malard and Leah Galton before Toone's moment of magic.

Leicester's Yuka Momiki hit the post in the second half when she got on the end of Missy Goodwin's rebounded strike, but her effort bounced back off the woodwork and spun away from team-mate Lena Petermann.

That was the hosts' biggest opportunity but, although they only had one shot on target, they caused United's defence problems in an encouraging display.

United's victory ends a run of four away games without a win.

Toone's moment of magic proves difference

United had won just one of their previous three WSL matches and knew failure to pick up points on Sunday would invite pressure from rivals Liverpool.

They have often underwhelmed this season but, even though they needed a moment of magic from Toone to break the deadlock, United did create enough chances throughout.

Geyse had the best of them when her powerful drive was steered behind by Leitzig in the first half and the Leicester goalkeeper's outstretched leg blocked the Brazilian's strike in the second half.

But Leicester, despite failing to record a shot on target until the 79th minute, were also dangerous.

Jutta Rantala's dipping effort flew inches over the crossbar, Momiki's low effort tested goalkeeper Mary Earps and Saori Takarada almost forced a save from the England number one.

But with the Women's FA Cup final in May the main priority for United, this was job done in the league as they look to hold on to fourth, while Leicester can look to build for next season.