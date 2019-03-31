Lehner gives awesomely unfiltered response to Islanders clinching playoff spot
Well, you can’t fault Robin Lehner for being authentic with a microphone in his face. In a sport overflowing with cliches and predictable answers, he gave everything but on Saturday night.
His 24th win of the season, a 5-1 stomping of the Buffalo Sabres at Nassau Coliseum, clinched a playoff berth for the New York Islanders.
With the crowd chanting ‘MVP’ in an interview following the contest, his reaction to all that’s happened in the past few months was very genuine.
(And NSFW).
#isles Lehner says it like it is!! pic.twitter.com/OcS1gWDrlU
— Cheffff (@Scottiooo) March 31, 2019
Effing right, indeed.
To say that the goaltender’s life has been a rollercoaster as of late would be a major understatement. The 27-year-old opened up about struggling with his mental health and addiction in a first-person special for The Athletic back in September.
Since then, in his first campaign on Long Island, he paired up with Thomas Greiss to form one of the best goaltending duos in the NHL.
With three games remaining on their schedule, the Islanders sport a record of 46-26-7 for 99 points and second place in the Metropolitan Division. With only 193 goals against in 79 games, the team’s goals-against average of 2.44 is best in the NHL.
Whoever they end up facing in the first round of the postseason, the play of Lehner and Greiss will be crucial.
We effing guarantee it.
