Lehigh seeks return to Patriot title contention

(Stats Perform) - Lehigh will seek to improve and contend for the Patriot League title during its 11-game 2020 schedule which was announced Tuesday.

The Mountain Hawks went 4-7 and 3-3 in the league during coach Tom Gilmore's first season last year.

The season kicks off Sept. 5 at Villanova. Highlighting the schedule are five home games at Goodman Stadium, including Colgate, Fordham and Bucknell in league matchups, and a Nov. 21 visit to rival Lafayette for the 156th renewal of college football's most-played rivalry.

Lehigh is projected to return nine offensive starters and six on defense.

2020 Lehigh Schedule

Sept. 5, at Villanova

Sept. 12, at Holy Cross*

Sept. 19, Columbia

Sept. 26, Long Island

Oct. 3, at Yale

Oct. 10, Colgate*

Oct. 24, at Saint Francis

Oct. 31, Fordham*

Nov. 7, Bucknell*

Nov. 14, at Georgetown*

Nov. 21, at Lafayette*

* - Patriot League game