A Lehigh football reunion in Colorado?: FSU's Omarion Cooper enters transfer portal

Florida State defensive back Omarion Cooper, a former Lehigh Senior High standout, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

Cooper, a junior, made his decision public on Twitter and shortly after was removed from the FSU football roster.

Cooper entered last season as a starter at cornerback but after dealing with injuries last season, moved to safety this spring.

FSU Transfer Portal Tracker: A look at the Seminoles' activity in spring transfer portal

Kassim's 5: Defensive player who stood out for Florida State football in spring practices

Cooper was a composite four-star recruit rated, being rated as the 41st-best prospect in Florida and the No. 22 cornerback nationally in 247Sports Composite out of Lehigh.

He appeared in eight games, including starts in each of the final three games. He recorded 16 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups

With higher expectations going into his sophomore season, he dealt with injuries and was never fully healthy. He played in 12 games, including four starts, finishing with 14 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.

Cooper's former high school coach James Chaney, a former Seminoles linebacker, is the Director of Player Operations at Colorado. Chaney joined fellow FSU alum Deion Sanders' staff this winter. Sanders has been openly shopping the transfer portal for players as at least 27 Buffaloes have entered the portal since last weekend. Cooper played 7-on-7 against and participated in Sanders camps in Fort Myers while in high school.

Colorado signed two FSU players from the portal this week, linebacker Brendan Gant and defensive lineman Derrick McLendon.

The spring transfer portal closes April 30.

Story continues

What it means

Cooper earned praise from head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller with his move to safety this spring.

While he made a lot of strides, Cooper was likely to come off the bench behind starting safeties in Akeem Dent and Shyheim Brown.

Early enrollee freshman KJ Kirkland had a strong spring and is looking at a bigger role now after a strong spring performance. Four-star Conrad Hussey is set to arrive in the summer to solidify the depth.

It wouldn't be a shock if FSU looks to add another safety through the portal, as it looks to continue to replace NFL-bound Jammie Robinson.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football: Omarion Cooper to transfer. Joining Deion, Chaney in Colorado an option?