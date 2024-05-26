Lehi rallies to win 6A baseball championship

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After Friday’s 11-1 romp over Corner Canyon in the first game of the championship series, it appeared as though Lehi would roll to its first 6A state title.

They did, but it was much tougher than expected.

The 10th-seeded Chargers won the first game Saturday, 5-3, behind a home run from Rylan Dunn. But the Pioneers scored in every inning but one to win the championship game, 7-5.

Down 5-4 headed to the bottom of the sixth, Lehi rallied to tie the game on a hit by pitch, then Brandon Manookin drove home the game-winning runs with two-out, bases loaded two-run single to left.

Maple Mountain wins first state baseball title

“I mean, it was crazy,” Manookin said. “Coach came up to me and was like, just do your job. He told me to turn on that curveball, and just turned on it.”

“I’ve always believed in Brandon,” said Mays Madsen, who scored two runs. “He didn’t hit the best this weekend, but he came through when it mattered the most, baby.”

Garrett Downing went 3-for-3 with a two-run triple for Corner Canyon to give the Chargers a 5-3 lead. But Lehi’s bats could not be slowed down all game long.

Cole Ybarra drove in two runs, while Boston Drakulich, Ozzie Williams and Tanner Heaps each had an RBI.

Lehi won the 5A title in 2022, but this is the Pioneers’ first 6A title. Head coach Eric Madsen gave credit to his predecessor, who retired last year, after winning a state title in his first year at the helm.

“Jason Ingersoll got this program where it needed to be,” Madsen said. “So it’s been easy for me to come in and and just be here until he decides to come back. It’s awesome for our community. Lehigh townspeople, they come out. They’re just the best fans ever. So it’s a big deal for them.”

Riverton sweeps Bingham to win 6A softball title

Lehi finishes the season with a record of 22-10, while the Chargers end their magical run through the playoffs with a record of 20-13.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.