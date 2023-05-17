LeGrand Coffee House will celebrate one year this Saturday

Eric LeGrand has had something brewing over the past year, and now it is time to celebrate.

LeGrand Coffee House will be having a special celebration on Saturday to mark its first anniversary. The former Rutgers defensive tackle, who is also an analyst on football broadcasts, has had a successful first year at his brick-and-motor location.

From sacks to snacks, LeGrand’s venture into the coffee industry first began with selling his own beans. He then saw an opportunity to have his own coffee shop and the rest is history.

LeGrand Coffee House opened a location in Woodbridge, N.J. with much fanfare. Among the celebrities who attended the opening were New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy, as well as Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

To mark their first year in business, LeGrand Coffee House will be celebrating with music and food as well as drink specials.

We have an announcement to make… Our one-year anniversary celebration has officially been rescheduled for this Saturday, May 20th! Make sure to clear your calendars now because we definitely want to party with you. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZMNeuvdTxP — LeGrand Coffee House (@LeGrandCoffee) May 15, 2023

The affable LeGrand is one of the most famous alumni of Rutgers. His story of courage and character has inspired millions and won him fans the world over.

LeGrand Coffee is the official coffee of SHI Stadium and has formed a partnership with the New Jersey Devils, where it is served up at the Prudential Center.

