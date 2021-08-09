Legoland Hotel in New York finally opens after COVID delays as first of its kind in Northeast

The Legoland Hotel in New York’s Hudson Valley — inspired by the toy building bricks and the first of its kind in the Northeast — has opened after being delayed about a year thanks to COVID-19.

The overnight adventure land in Orange County’s Goshen village boasts 250 rooms and is situated within walking distance of the new Legoland New York theme park, which just completed its phrased reopening last month.

The guestrooms are themed after different Lego sets and products such as Pirate, Kingdom and Lego Ninjago. Kids will enjoy separate sleeping areas with bunk beds.

There will be no shortage of Lego models inside the hotel, with more than 2,000 decorating the property.

Special experiences for Lego-lovers onsite will include character visits, a scavenger hunt with Lego prizes, and a workshop area where kids can build their own creations.

Those staying at the hotel will also be treated to a free breakfast buffet at the site’s Bricks Family Restaurant. Family-style dinners are also served at this eatery a la carte.

The Skyline Bar, more suited for adults, offers drinks and small bites. And a heated outdoor pool allows for splash time when families aren’t at the theme park.

The Legoland theme park — which follows similar sites in Florida and California — features seven themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, Lego City, Miniland and Lego Pirates.

Geared at kids ages 2 to 12, the park’s attractions include The Dragon coaster, and Splash Battle, which looks to be a boat-based ride in which guests get behind a water cannon that can be aimed at other riders and spectators.

All ticketholders must make a reservation for the specific day they plan to go to the park. A one-day admission ticket costs $79.99 in advance and $89.99 on the day of. Guest rooms at the hotel start at $279 a night.

And a special grand opening offer, available for a limited time and starting at $98 per person, includes a stay at the Legoland New York Hotel and two-day park tickets.

———