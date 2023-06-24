'I legit quit' – Mel Reid challenging for PGA Championship after eyeing exit door

Mel Reid shot a 67 in the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship - Getty Images/Andy Lyons

Leona Maguire is in the boxseat to address a golfing anomaly on Sunday. Ireland can boast a golf trophy cabinet 10 majors – ranging from champions from Rory McIlroy to Darren Clarke – but they have all been male. So far.

At the Women’s PGA on Sunday, Maguire goes into the final round with a one-shot advantage and another moment of green history beckoning. The former world No 1 amateur shot a 70 in th third round at Baltusrol to reach seven-under, with nearest pursuer Jenny Shin, the Korean who shot a 66.

One further back is another Irishwoman in Stephanie Meadow, the world No 151, after a 67. Yet Maguire flies the flag most proudly. After her incredible debut at the Solheim Cup two years ago, every expert worthy of their prediction powers earmarked her as a major-winner in waiting and after winning twice on the LPGA Tour, the 28-year-old’s time seems nigh.

England’s Mel Reid was only one behind going into the third round, but shot a 77 to fall back out of contention. But whatever the 35-year-old takes away from New Jersey, at the very least the 35-year-old will know that she made the correct choice in deciding to return from an unknown retirement last September.

The Englishwoman reached the halfway point of the second female major of the season just one off the lead and in the midst of a remarkable comeback from an injury-induced despair. Having broken her duck on the LPGA Tour in 2020, she went into the next season with so much confidence, but a wrist problem saw her on the brink of losing her playing privileges.

“I legit quit,” Reid said. “I literally told [her wife] Carly, ‘I’m going to work in the media…. I’m not playing golf anymore’. But, I missed the competitiveness of it, and I thought right, ‘okay, let’s give it one more go’. I’ve just been really enjoying myself this year.”

Having returned to former coach Jorge Parada, Reid’s results have begun to reflect her renewed passion and another inspiration to stage that glorious moment on an 18th green, be it in Jersey or not this weekend.

A wrist injury nealry cost Reid her career - AP Photo/Seth Wenig

“Carly is pregnant and starting to show now, which is quite exciting,” Reid said. “I guess I’m playing for something bigger than myself, like I’m playing for obviously Carly and hopefully going to have our own family now. Kind of puts things in perspective. Golf is really cool, and I’m really happy that I get to do it as a job, but at the end of the day, we’re going to be a family of three in the not-too-distant future, and that’s pretty exciting.”

“It has given me a little bit more drive this year for sure. I want to win tournaments, and I want my kid and my wife to be running out. Like that’s something that I would love to have. It’s definitely given me a lot more drive and got my hunger back for the game for sure. Let’s just see where this all takes me.”

McIlroy suffers frustrating round

On the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy’s chances of a morale-boosting victory following last Sunday’s agonising defeat at the US Open – where he lost by a shot to 125-1 outsider Wyndham Clark – all but disappeared when he fell back into a tie for 12th at the Travelers Championship.

The fact that McIlroy shot a 66 and tumbled down the leaderboard highlighted the forgiving nature of the test at TPC River Highland in Connecticut. McIlroy has played well and will be glad to have off the ensuing fortnight before the Scottish Open, immediately followed by the Open at Hoylake, the Wirral venue where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014.

Keegan Bradley leads the way in Connecticut on 21-under, one ahead of another American in Chez Reavie.

