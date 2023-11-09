Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement awarded to JROTC Cadet Marshall

Nov. 9—MOULTRIE — Colquitt County High School JROTC Cadet Michael Marshall was awarded the highest award for achievement in the Marine Corps JROTC for the Southeast Region of the United States during Friday's CCHS Packers football game.

The Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement is awarded to only one Marine Corps JROTC cadet each year in the Southeast Region.

Marshall was nominated by Senior Marine Instructor Lt. Col. Jason Perdew, based on the following criteria: An MCJROTC and academic class standing in the top 5%; demonstrating exemplary military leadership; and demonstrating leadership in scholastic activities, community activities, and interscholastic athletic participation.

"For outstanding achievement in the superior performance of his duties while a member of the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Program, Cadet Marshall participated in numerous MCJROTC activities throughout the school year, to include the Raider Challenge team, the CyberPatriot Team, and Drill Team, and was a top performer in all of them," Perdew said.

"Outside of JROTC he has been a leader in school activities and in the community. He was a valued member of both the high school marching and concert bands. In his free time he has worked as a lifeguard for the Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.

"In June of this year, there was a drive-by shooting outside of the swimming pool where he was working. Cadet Marshall quickly jumped into action clearing the pool of swimmers, led them to shelter, and guarded the door until police arrived to give the all-clear. His alertness, composure, courage, and selflessness in a dangerous and stressful situation reflected great credit upon him and were in keeping with the highest standards of the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. We are pleased to award the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Achievement to Cadet Michael Marshall," states the Bronze Cross for Achievement citation.

Maggie Davis, executive director of the Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, presented the award to Marshall.