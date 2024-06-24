Legion Roundup: AA Lakers leave Palouse with victory

Jun. 24—PULLMAN, Wash. — Michael Owens' two-run double capped a four-run, seventh-inning outburst by the Kalispell AA Lakers, who put away the Lewis-Clark Twins 9-4 in their Palouse Tournament finale Saturday.

Owens finished with three runs batted in and Tanner Cockerill scored three times for the Lakers (27-10), who saw the Twins twice cut three-run deficits to one.

Oscar Kallis backed his own pitching with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.

He started on the mound and went four innings, allowing five hits, a walk and two runs.

Jackson Heino threw the final three innings, shutting down Lewis-Clark in the sixth and seventh.

Luke Nikunen tripled and scored twice and Hunter Fann scored two runs for the Lakers, who now head east for a four-game set with the 15-15 Billings Royals.

AA Lakers 021 020 4 — 9 11 1

L-C Twins 000 220 0 — 4 7 2

O. Kallis, J. Heino (5) and O. Brennan. A Topp, D Goicoe (5), Z Riley (7) and R Stamper.

KALISPELL AA LAKERS — Brennan 2-5, C Schlegel 0-5, L Nikunen 2-3, K Drish 1-2, H Fann 1-2, T Cockerill 1-1, Kallis 2-4, M Owens 1-3, B Buckmaster 1-2.

LEWIS-CLARK TWINS — T Green 0-4, G Krassel 1-2, C Ray 2-3, H Line 1-3, M Durrett 0-3, K Barden 0-3, Goicoa 1-2, Stamper 0-3 B Schumacher 2-3, G Kennedy 0-2.

2B — Kallis, Owens, Line. 3B — Nikunen. RBIs — Owens 3, Kallis 2, Drish 2, Fann, Buckmaster, Ray, Barden, Goicoa.

Twins go 5-0 in Canada

Two more wins Sunday, 13-8 over the Lethbridge B Lakers and 17-7 over the Moose Jaw Canucks 18U, completed a successful Canada trip for the Glacier Twins.

Nolan Amerman went 4-for-4, with four runs scored and four RBIs, for the Twins (11-2) against Lethbridge. He hit a two-run triple and Maddox Muller added a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning.

Stevyn Andrachick also tripled and scored three times, and then got the final eight outs on the hill after Lethbridge closed to 9-8 in the fifth inning.

Muller finished with four RBIs.

Against Moose Jaw, Andrachick had four hits and scored four times while driving in three. His two-run double was the biggest hit in a seven-run third inning.

The Twins scored in all five innings, ending the game early under the mercy rule. Kellen Kroger hit two doubles and drove in two runs for Glacier; Muller tripled and drove in three.

On Saturday the Twins beat the Lethbridge Lakers 17U 18-8 and thumped the Calgary Premier Blues 8-1.

Against Calgary, West Amerman took over after Matthew Mitts threw two innings and had five spotless frames on the mound. He allowed four hits and a walk, and struck out four. Mitts fanned three.

At the plate Miller had a double, while Andrachick had three hits and Jake McIntyre and Miller had two.

McIntyre had a big game against the Lakers, with two triples among his three hits and four runs scored. Kroger had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Miller doubled and also drove in three. Andrachick had a double, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Nolan Amerman and Muller each scored three runs.

Blue Jays top A Lakers

At the Cloninger Classic in Helena, the Billings Blue Jays put up five runs in the seventh to blow open a tight game.

The Lakers (20-17) cut into an 8-3 deficit in the fifth inning when Kyler Croft hit an RBI single and George Swan added a base hit that scored two runs.

Liam Rech's RBI double in the sixth cut Billings' lead to 9-7, but then the Blue Jays used five walks and two hits to pull away. Schwan finished with three RBIs, and Rech and Croft each scored twice.

Libby wins 2 more

At its own Big Bucks Tournament, the Libby Loggers beat the Central Alberta Wolves JV 2-1 Saturday night and then beat the Lewis-Clark Cubs 5-1 on Sunday.

Cy Williams and Rusty Gillespie combined to no-hit the Wolves, who managed one unearned run in the seventh. Williams went 4 1-3 innings, with a walk and six strikeouts; Gillespie got the final eight outs, working around four walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch. He fanned one.

An error on Aidan Rose's two-out grounder gave Libby its first run, in the fifth inning. The Loggers went up 2-0 on Tanner Wolfe's RBI single in the sixth.

Against the Cubs, Libby threw five pitchers in a combined five-hitter. Rose, Mason Crow, Wolfe and Brody Gilmore all drove in runs and Cody Todd scored twice.