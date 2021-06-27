Legion reunion: Former players have memories over game

Jun. 27—For one night, American Legion baseball was alive and well at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

Legion baseball hasn't been played on the field since 2009, but those memories arose again Saturday during the Enid Legion Reunion game at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

"Yeah, it's good to get back out here and see if we still got it or not," said Blake Hurlbutt, who finished his Legion career in 2002 at the Regional tournament.

He thought about his last game when he was inspired when coach Butch Lingenfelter announced his retirement.

"It was a shock," Hurlbutt said. "I told him I was going to hit a bomb for you."

That he did — over the light poles in left field — which was described in the Enid News & Eagle as a "moon shot."

"That's what you guys said in the paper," Hurlbutt said with a smile. "I have so many memories of this place."

That same game, Hurlbutt ran into the center field wall running after a fly ball.

"I might not want to remember that," he said. "I hit that wall quite a few times."

The last reunion game was six years ago. The players had a cookout Saturday morning.

"It's always a pleasure to get back with the guys and just catch up," Hurlbutt said. "You always remember the bus rides. A majority of us would fish in the morning and then play baseball in the evenings. There was a lot of camaraderie."

Hurlbutt, who lives in Edmond, is "trying to get back in shape for health reasons." He has a son and daughter, who are both active in sports.

He got ready for the game by playing whiffle ball with son Hunter, 7, who is already on some travel teams.

"I'm getting back out there coaching instead of playing," Hurlbutt said. "You have to make sure that you don't get too intense. You want them to play to the best of their abilities and not burn them out."

Kelly Taber's Legion career ended in 2001 when he suffered a season-ending injury.

Story continues

"I got my face crushed here," said Taber, who has lived in Tulsa the past 18 years, "but it's always nice to be back. It still seems like it was just yesterday. It (injury) isn't a bad memory. It's just one of those things."

His favorite memory came in a tournament at Tulsa when he hit a home run and a teammate threw a no-hitter.

Taber has six sons and two daughters, but said he and his wife will stop one short of a baseball team.

He stays active by playing three times a week in a men's adult baseball league in Tulsa.

"I'm just playing for fun tonight," he said. "I'm not going to go all out."

Mikey Bertado, a 2010 EHS graduate, dedicated the game to the late Seth Floyd, who died in the last year.

"What I do today, I'm doing for him," Bertado said. "Legion ball meant everything to me. I got to play with my buddies and I met a lot of new people. There were a lot of people here that were in my wedding."

Bertado's juices were flowing in the pregame.

"You see guys diving for balls," he said. "The game doesn't go away. People don't go away. You have your memories and that keeps you going."

Bertado plays a "little softball here and there ... but that's very rare."

Tobin Mateychick, a teammate of Bertado's, thought of the late Joan Allen, whose family was the benefactors of the ballpark in memory of their late son David.

Mateychick remembered people complaining about no air conditioning on the team bus until they saw Joan riding with a smile on her face.

"She never complained," Mateychick said. "We really appreciated everything that she and Paul (her husband) did for us."

Zach Gonzalez, another teammate of Bertado's, remembers winning the 2008 state Legion championship at David Allen.

"There's just a lot of good memories out there," he said. "It's a little scary coming back. You hope you don't embarrass yourself."

Gonzalez played on the last Legion team and on the 2010 Oklahoma Town League team. He said he misses the Legion rivalries with both Woodward and the Midwest City Outlaws.

"It (Oklahoma Town League) was a lot different from Legion," he said.

Gonzalez is a railroad engineer for the BNSF line in Enid, although his route doesn't go through the tracks at the ballpark.

"I still try to blow out some eardrums as much as I can," he said with a smile.

Tim Riesen, who played in the early 1990s, was there more as a former AA Legion coach than player.

"I'm just observing," he said. "I'll be the one laughing at everybody else when they are not walking tomorrow."

Risen, who followed older brother Dave, misses the days of Legion ball. The Majors were 89-11 in Dave's last year.

"We were always told it was as close to professional baseball as you could get," he said. "We even got paid. When we went to the city, we would get more meal money than a meal at McDonald's. I miss it."

He misses the intensity of rivalries with Woodward and Oklahoma City Reynolds and the chance to play against future major leaguers such as Ryan Minor and Braden Looper.

"I always eat that stuff up," Riesen said. "It was so much fun."

Justin Funk, who played at David Allen for three teams — Enid High, Enid Majors and NOC Enid — hadn't played since an alumni game 10 years ago.

"I'm in a lot better golfing shape than baseball," said Funk, who is married with three young children. "It's great having all of those guys together and having a good time. We still all have a little bit of competitiveness, but it's all about getting the guys together."

Funk admired the artificial infield and Jumbotron, which weren't there in his playing days.

The former shortstop didn't know how many throws he would have in his arm. He laughed when asked if he would be in church at Willow View Methodist Sunday.

"We'll see," he said. "I might be dragging a bit."

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle, enidnews@enidnews.com.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Sports? Send an email to tmasri@enidnews.com.