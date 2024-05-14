Legion Post 29 announces baseball schedule for 2024 season
May 13—FROM NEWS-TOPIC STAFF
American Legion Post 29 of Lenoir has released its Legion Baseball Schedule for 2024 Season, according to a press release from the Post.
Home games are played at M.S. Deal Field behind the Granite Falls Middle School, at 4 W. Highland Ave. in Granite Falls. Most games start at 7 p.m.
Sunday May 19 will be the "Home Opener" vs Hickory with free admission for all. The gate opens at 4 p.m. and this game starts at 5 p.m.
After the game, there will be a System 3 Christian Event with "Vision 937" singing.
Legion Post 29
2024 Baseball Schedule
May 22 — AWAY at Asheville
May 23 — AWAY at Union County
May 25 — HOME vs Shelby
May 26 — AWAY at Gaston
May 29 — HOME vs Gastonia
May 30 — AWAY at Cherryville
June 1 — HOME vs Rutherford Cnty.
June 2 — AWAY at Queen City
June 6 — HOME vs Queen City
Jun 09 — AWAY at Hickory
June 11 — HOME vs Asheville
Jun 12 — HOME vs Union County
June 13 — HOME vs Burke Cnty
Jun 15 — AWAY at Shelby
June 16 — HOME vs Gaston
Jun 19 — AWAY at Gastonia
June 20 — HOME vs Cherryville
Jun 22 — AWAY at Rutherford Cnty.
June 25 — AWAY at Burke Cnty.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.