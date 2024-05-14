Legion Post 29 announces baseball schedule for 2024 season

May 13—FROM NEWS-TOPIC STAFF

American Legion Post 29 of Lenoir has released its Legion Baseball Schedule for 2024 Season, according to a press release from the Post.

Home games are played at M.S. Deal Field behind the Granite Falls Middle School, at 4 W. Highland Ave. in Granite Falls. Most games start at 7 p.m.

Sunday May 19 will be the "Home Opener" vs Hickory with free admission for all. The gate opens at 4 p.m. and this game starts at 5 p.m.

After the game, there will be a System 3 Christian Event with "Vision 937" singing.

Legion Post 29

2024 Baseball Schedule

May 22 — AWAY at Asheville

May 23 — AWAY at Union County

May 25 — HOME vs Shelby

May 26 — AWAY at Gaston

May 29 — HOME vs Gastonia

May 30 — AWAY at Cherryville

June 1 — HOME vs Rutherford Cnty.

June 2 — AWAY at Queen City

June 6 — HOME vs Queen City

Jun 09 — AWAY at Hickory

June 11 — HOME vs Asheville

Jun 12 — HOME vs Union County

June 13 — HOME vs Burke Cnty

Jun 15 — AWAY at Shelby

June 16 — HOME vs Gaston

Jun 19 — AWAY at Gastonia

June 20 — HOME vs Cherryville

Jun 22 — AWAY at Rutherford Cnty.

June 25 — AWAY at Burke Cnty.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.