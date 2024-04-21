Legion: A Lakers walk off Chargers, twice

Apr. 21—One week after a pair of one-run losses, the Kalispell A Lakers beat the Great Falls A Chargers 3-2 and 6-5, both in walk-off fashion. to sweep their Legion doubleheader at Archie Roe.

Tanner Vojta's one-out, seventh-inning single scored Hunter Fann as the Lakers won the first game. That capped a comeback from a 2-0 deficit, built when the Chargers' Kane Mahlum hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the fifth inning.

Beau McEwen tied the game at 2 with an RBI single in the sixth.

George Schwan threw 4 2-3 solid innings, allowing five hits, two walks and both Great Falls runs. He struck out eight. Wyatt Sharp took over and fanned three batters.

In the second game pinch-runner Dillon Wink — in for Sharp, who'd walked — came in from second on a catcher's error to end the game in the eighth inning.

Fann had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Lakers (2-2). McEwen had a double. Brandon Holzer and Liam Rech also had RBIs.

Fann also started on the hill and lasted 4 2-3 innings, fanning five. Jake Hale got the win, throwing two scoreless innings as Kalispell made up a 5-3 deficit. He fanned four.