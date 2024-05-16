Legion Brewing, Albemarle backing new Charlotte running event

The Charlotte Sports Foundation’s newest event, the Meck Mile, debuts May 25. The foundation is combining recreational and competitive 1-mile runs with music and games at American Legion Memorial Stadium, the race’s centerpiece venue and finish line.

Charlotte Sports had already lined up Albemarle Corp. presenting sponsor when the event was introduced last summer.

Since then, additional sponsors have come aboard. They include Charlotte Running Co., FS Food Group, Hoka, Legion Brewing, Mt. Olive Pickle Co. and WSOC-TV.

Miller Yoho, the foundation’s spokesperson, told CBJ that most Charlotte Sports events serve its main mission of generating visitor spending through sporting events such as college football and basketball games. The Meck Mile focuses on improving quality of life and forging deeper community ties.

