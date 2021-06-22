LEGION BASEBALL: Wyomissing spoils Southern Area debut

Jun. 22—WYOMISSING — Jake Houtz tripled and Kory Faust doubles, but Southern Area lost its debut, 5-1 to Wyomissing, in a rain-shortened game Monday in the Schuylkill-Berks American Legion Baseball League.

Mason Ulsh had Southern Area's only other hit against Wyomissing pitcher Braeden Minnick, who tossed a complete game.

Ryan Latourelle and Nate Koenig, who homered, each had two hits for the host Warriors.

SA (0-1, 0-1);000;10;—;1;3;1

Wyo (8-0, 5-0);210;11;—;5;7;0

Higgins, Yuengling (3), Canfield (5) and Pothering; Minnich and Nunez. W — Minnich (2-0). L — Higgins (0-1).

Hits: Southern Area — Ulsh, Houtz, Faust. Wyomissing — Cabret, Koenig 2, Brunner, Latourelle 2, Jones.

2B — Faust, Cabret. 3B — Houtz. HR — Koenig.

Falcons fall in twinbill

LAURELDALE — Schuylkill Valley was held to nine hits, including two by Bryce Jenkins in the second game, as the Falcons fell to Muhlenberg, 2-1 in eight innings and 18-5, in a Sunday doubleheader.

In the first game, Schuylkill Valley was limited to singles by Nick Mikita and Aiden Elo. Muhlenberg scored once in the bottom of the seventh and once in the eighth to win.

In the second game, Schuylkill Valley was hurt by seven errors as Muhlenberg scored in five of seven innings.

Lukie Salem doubled for the Falcons.

First Game

SV (2-3);010;000;00;—;1;2;3

Muhl (4-3);000;000;11;—;2;3;2

No outs when winning run scored

Sukeena, Selinko (6), Yoder (6), Cook (7) and Salem, Murhon; Keller, Miller (8) and Levan. W — Miller (1-0). L — Cook (1-1).

Hits: Schuylkill Valley — Mikita, Elo. Muhlenberg — Stern, Cipolla, Keller.

Second Game

Muhl (5-3);320;043;6;—;18;18;0

SV (2-4);210;100;1;—;5;7;7

Avram and Cipolla; Kosar, Cook (5), Selinko (7) and Jenkins. W — Avram (1-0). L — Kosar (0-1).

Hits: Muhlenberg — Levan, Avram, Stern 3, Coley 3, Keller 3, Miller 2, Fidler 2, Cipolla, Cruz 2. Schuylkill Valley — Kosar, Jenkins 2, Selinko, Sukeena, Salem, Murhon.

2B — Keller 2, Stern, Miller, Salem. 3B — Levan.