Legion Baseball: Starbuck fired up to play at state

Aug. 6—MONTEVIDEO — The Division II Junior Legion Baseball League State Tournament is set to begin on Friday in Montevideo with two local teams in Starbuck and Montevideo taking a crack at becoming state champions.

For the Starbuck Stars, coach Jeff Panitzke believes his team has hit its best groove of the season with its chemistry being stronger than ever.

"It's pretty awesome for this group of guys to experience this," Panitzke said. "They're awfully excited. I'm really happy for them to get to experience this down here."

Panitzke credits having built a strong coach-player bond with the players, with some of the players being athletes he has coached since they were 9-year-olds.

Despite having nearly a .500 record, Panitzke believing it to be 12-13, the opportunity to play in the state tournament has been on all the coaches and player's minds all week leading into Friday's first-round games.

"It took a day or two to kind of let it sink in. In my house it was like cloud nine for a couple of days there," he said. "Then once we turned the calendar to the first part of the week it was kind of back to business.

"The guys seem loose and ready to go. I'm excited to get down there and get it kicked off."

As for Montevideo, the team hopes to follow in the senior legion Sacred Heart/MACCRAY's achievement by bringing the title home on its home field.

"It's something that we talked about at practice last night," Montevideo coach Tim Epema said. "Told the kids: Just because you're the host team doesn't mean that you can't win it all. It comes down to executing. You got three games, seven innings each. If you can execute seven innings in Game 1 now you move on to the second round and it's all about playing one game at a time."

Both coaches said their practices have focused solely on fundamental baseball in the final days of preparations for the state tournament.

"We've focused a lot on hitting and fielding," Panitzke said. "We've talked about loud and hard contact and we've had a lot of loud contact. Even our outs many times are with loud contacts so I'm happy about that. The kids are working hard in the cage and I think that it's showing that the kids are really starting to buy into that.

"Fielding has been a lot of ground balls, a lot of fly balls," he added. "Let's not give stuff away, let's make sure that we play clean. I think that is going to be the name of the game for us. Especially playing clean."

For Montevideo, pitching has taken a key focal point.

"We want our pitchers throwing strikes," Epema said. "The big thing is don't give the opponents extra outs, don't walk people. The defense just needs to play where they're supposed to and the great plays will happen.

"Offensively, it's about making sure we're making that pitcher work and throwing as many pitches as possible. Just getting a quality at-bat. Even if you get an out, making a quality at bat. Get a run over the plate or make that pitcher throw quite a few pitches."

Aside from seeing his players get to compete within the tournament, Epema says he is looking forward to people from throughout the state in Montevideo for the tournament.

"We are really excited to host and the town of Montetivdeo is ready to put on a good show," he said.

As for Starbuck, the opportunity to see different jerseys has the team fired up for action.

"I've always been a coach that likes to play different teams. When you play the teams in your division or conference, you pretty much know what you're going to get," Panitzke said. "It's nice to go down and see teams that we haven't seen before. They're the same age as we are and they got to go out and execute just like we do. That's the name of the game."

Starbuck plays against St. James at 12:30 p.m. on Friday in Montevideo.

Montevideo closes out the first round against Upsala/Swanville at 6:30 p.m.

Division II Junior Legion

State Tournament

All games at Montevideo

Friday

*

Howard Lake vs. Cottonwood, 10 a.m.

*

Starbuck vs. St. James, 12:30 p.m.

*

Proctor vs. Caledonia, 3 p.m.

*

Parade of Teams, 5:30 p.m.

*

Montevideo vs. Upsala/Swanville, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Consolation semifinals: 9 a.m./11:30 p.m.

Consolation championship: 2 p.m.

Championship semifinals: 4:30 p.m./7 p.m.

Sunday

Third-place game: 10:30 a.m.

Championship game: 1 p.m.