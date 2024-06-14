LEGION BASEBALL: Speakers lose to Madison

Jun. 13—TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Post 210 Speakers baseball team had a slow start to the John Hayes Best of Midwest Tournament on Thursday.

The Speakers saw themselves down 3-0 in the second inning and could not recover in an 8-3 loss to Madison, Ind. Post 9.

Jameson Remole and Ryker Small each had an RBI for Post 210, while Small had six strikeouts in five innings in the loss.

The Speakers will try to regroup on Friday against Eureka, Mo. Post 177.

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Madison, Ind. Post 9, Danville Post 210 Speakers 3

Danville'000'111'— '3 '5' 2

Madison'030'104'—'8'9'1

WP — Harden. LP — Ryker Small. Two or more hits — M: Cammack, Johnson, Heckler. 2B — D: Grant Morgan, Cian Moore, Conlan Moore M: Cammack, Reetz, Heckler. RBIs — D: Small, Jameson Remole M: Johnson 3, Cammack, Reetz, O'Neal, Heckler.