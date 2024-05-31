LEGION BASEBALL: Sixers blank Shooters to open Veterans Classic

May 31—CHEYENNE — Marcus George fanned seven batters in four innings while allowing just three hits to help Cheyenne Post 6 start the Black Hills Veteran's Classic with a win in Rapid City, South Dakota.

George's outing propelled the Sixers to an 8-0 win over the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters on Thursday afternoon.

Post 6 was out-hit 3-2 in the contest, but eight walks and four errors by the Shooters proved to be the difference. The Sixers (26-3) put seven runs across home plate in the first two innings to blow the game open thanks to seven walks and two hit batters.

Both hits for the Sixers came from senior shortstop Mason Tafoya, who went 2-for-2 with a triple and a single in the contest. Braden Pearson led the team with two RBI off a walk and a sacrifice fly. Hayden Swaen and Landon McAnelly each had one RBI, as well.

Post 6 will be back in action at 7:30 this morning against Huron (S.D.).