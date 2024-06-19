Legion baseball roundup for June 18: Tabor outlasts Alexandria in low-scoring affair

Jun. 18—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — A pair of runs in the opening frame proved the difference for Tabor Post 183 in its 2-1 win over Alexandria Post 41 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.

Tabor's Landon Schmidt reached home on a wild pitch, then Jackson Caba drove in a run in the first inning to build the lead. The pitching duo of Jace Toupal and Landon Smith did the rest, allowing one run through seven innings, as Post 183 returned to .500 on the season.

Toupal started the game, tossing two hitless innings and striking out one, then Smith notched the win by pitching five innings of two-hit baseball, also striking out one batter and giving up three hits and one run. Caba had a game-high two hits for Tabor, with Schmidt, Landon Bares and Major Aarstad adding base knocks.

Jayce Slaba and Carter Popp accounted for Alexandria's two hits, and the team's one run came on an RBI groundout from Jackson Jarding in the seventh inning. Tyler Sanderson picked up the loss for Post 41 despite 5 2/3 innings of work, striking out five and allowing four hits.

Tabor (4-4) returns to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Elk Point-Jefferson, while Alexandria (3-2) hosts Wagner at 7 p.m. Friday.

CANOVA, S.D. — The Salem/Montrose/Canova Post 140 pitching staff held control on the mound for most of Tuesday's win over Parkston Post 194 in American Legion baseball action.

Carter Randall pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing just two hits and one earned run. Weston Remmers followed with three strikeouts through two innings of work, allowing one hit and one earned run, as Post 140 claimed its fifth straight win.

While Randall pitched two scoreless innings to open the game, SMC's offense forged a three-run lead, set up by a pair of RBI hits in the first inning and an RBI single in the second. The hosts tacked on a pair of runs in the fifth to push the lead to 5-1.

Owen Alley generated a portion of SMC's offense with a pair of base knocks, driving in a run and scoring twice. Shea Klinkhammer, Jackson Grady and Will Cleveland each added one hit and an RBI.

Carter Sommer threw six innings, striking out eight and allowing eight hits for Parkston. Post 194's offense came on hits from Kaden Holzbauer, Drew Braley and Kash Neugebauer, and its lineup walked five times.

SMC (7-3) will carry its five-game winning streak into a 2 p.m. Saturday matchup at Madison Post 25. Parkston (4-2) will visit Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney at 7 p.m. on Friday.

FAULKTON, S.D. — MVPCS was humming on offense against the Hitmen for its first win of the season in a nine-inning contest on Tuesday night.

The Padres (1-4) combined for 13 hits, tallying five runs in both the fourth and sixth innings in the rout.

Cain Tobin notched a game-high three hits and walked twice, coming around to score all five times. Taite Klumb had one hit, five RBIs and three runs scored, including a sixth-inning grand slam, and Tyson Wentland drove in two runs on two hits and scored three runs.

Klumb earned the pitching in, striking out eight and allowing three hits through five innings, and Wentland added three hitless innings of relief.

Layne Cotton took the loss for Faulkton/Highmore, as he walked six and gave up five runs (two earned) through 2 2/3 innings. The Hitmen produced five hits.