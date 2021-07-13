Legion Baseball roundup: A good start for the playoffs

Jul. 13—SACRED HEART — The Sacred Heart/MACCRAY Scarlets proved to be ready for postseason legion baseball with an 11-1 victory over Redwood Falls on Monday.

It was the first round of the playoffs.

Despite both teams scoring a run in the first inning, the Scarlets began to torch the plate in the third inning with four runs, three runs coming off a home run, followed by an additional six runs in the fourth.

"(Tonight) kind of represents how the year has gone for us. We started a little slow, but then the hitting and scoring got to be contagious," Scarlets' coach Steve Agre said.

Scarlets' Brandan Hoberg fanned six batters in five innings pitched, earning the win. Hoberg gave up two hits and one run at the mound.

At the plate, the pitcher went 2 of 2 and was hit by a pitch. Hoberg scored three runs, had three RBI, a stolen base, and a double.

Scarlets' batter Tyler Froland went perfect at the plate, going 3 of 3 with two runs scored, five RBI, a double and a home run.

With the score tied at one, Sacred Heart/MACCRAY ignited its offense in a big way in the fourth inning, including a two-run double by Hoberg.

In the bottom of the fourth, with two runners on base, Hoberg launched a ball into left field for a no-doubt three-run homer. The team ended the inning with six runs and what would be the final score 11-1.

"It just seems like when we start the inning with a hit, everyone just starts connecting," Agre said.

The Scarlets coach made sure his team celebrated the win, but knew there was more business to be completed.

"It feels good to get this win, but the 10-run win only goes as far as tonight," he said. "We've just got to start focusing on that and prepare to play again in a couple days."

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY advances to the second round to play BOLD at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bird Island.

Legion Baseball

SH/MACCRAY 11,

Redwood Falls 1

Redwood Falls 100 00-1 2 2

SH/MACCRAY 104 6x-11 8 1

Story continues

Hitting — Redwood Falls: Austin Gunderson 0-2 r bb sb, Carter Guetter 1-1 bb, Carson Woodford 0-1 rbi sf, Brock Farasyn 1-2 ... SH/MACCRAY: Brady Kienitz 1-3 r 2b, Isaac Strommer 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Brandan Hoberg 2-2 r-3 rbi-3 2b hbp sb, Tyler Froland 3-3 r-2 rbi-5 2b hr, Eli Dehoux 1-2 rbi bb, Brooks Asche 1-2 r rbi bb 3b, Gavin Husman 0-2 r bb sb, Ben Gislason 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Redwood Falls: Alex Lang (L) 2-1-1-1-1-1, Guetter 1-4-4-4-1-1, Bill Jahger 1-3-6-5-3-1 ... SH/MACCRAY: Hoberg (W) 5-2-1-1-2-6

BOLD 10, Hector 2

BOLD used an eight-run sixth inning to break up a 2-2 tie and beat Hector at Bird Island.

Eli Walton went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for the Mudhens. Braeden Tersteeg went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI. Avery Herdina and Zeke Walton each had two hits for BOLD.

Connor McColley was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Hector.

Hector 000 200 0-2 3 0

BOLD 200 008 x-10 10 3

Hitting — Hector: Braden McColley 1-3 r, Ike Case 0-3 r, Connor McColley 2-3 rbi ... BOLD: Braeden Tersteeg 2-4 r-2 rbi-4 2b hr, Avery Herdina 2-4 r, Aidan Elfering 1-3 r rbi, Zeke Walton 2-3 r rbi-2 2b sb, Tim Peppel 0-3 r hbp sb, Eli Walton 3-3 r rbi-3 2b hbp sb, Carson Edwards 0-3 r hbp, Dylan Weber 0-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Hector: Caleb Weisfennig (L) 6-10-10-10-4-0 ... BOLD: Z. Walton (W) 4-3-2-0-1-6, Herdina (Sv) 3-0-0-0-0-5

Paynesville 6, NLS 1

Paynesville scored four runs in the third inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and beat New London-Spicer at Paynesville.

Tori Olmscheid went 3-for-3 for Paynesville. Grayson Fuchs was 1-for-2 with two runs and two walks. Ryan Messer was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Chase Bayer was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

For New London-Spicer, Aeden Andresen went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base and Cole Dolezal was 1-for-3 with a double.

NLS 100 000 0-1 4 4

Paynesville 004 110 x-6 9 0

Hitting — NLS: Aeden Andresen 2-4 r sb, Luke Ruter 1-3, Hayden Christopherson 0-1 bb hbp, Carson McCain 0-3 bb, Cole Dolezal 1-3 2b ... Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-2 r-2 bb-2, Drew Tangen 1-4 r rbi, Eli Nelson 1-4 r rbi, Ryan Messer 1-3 r rbi, Abe Bullard 0-2 bb-2, Tanner Stanley 1-4 r, Tori Olmscheid 3-3, Gavin Miller 0-2 bb, Chase Bayer 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — NLS: Christopherson (L) 4-8-6-2-4-1, Gabe Rohmann ... Paynesville: Trent Wendlandt 2 2/3 -3-1-1-2-1, Bennett Evans (W) 4 1/3-1-0-0-2-3

Ashby 2,

Glenwood-Lowry 1

The Ashby Arrows knocked off Glenwood-Lowry at Glenwood, scoring runs in the first and fifth innings.

Glenwood-Lowry got its run in the seventh.

Hunter Norby was 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI and Miles Hoff was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Ashby.

Darion Alexander went 2-for-3 with a double and run for Glenwood-Lowry.

Ashby 100 010 0-2 5 0

Glenwood-Lowry 000 000 1-1 3 3

Hitting — Ashby: Torin Olson 1-4, Carter Spangler 1-3 r bb sb, Noah Johnson 1-4 r, Hunter Norby 1-2 rbi bb sf, Miles Hoff 1-2 rbi bb 2b sac, B. Christianson 1-2 ... Glenwood-Lowry: Mitchell Gruber 0-2 bb sb, Darion Alexander 2-3 r 2b, Dylan Alexander 0-2 bb, Riley Johnson 1-3, Jacob Blair 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Ashby: C. Spangler 3-0-0-0-1-6, N. Johnson (W) 4-3-1-1-1-2 ... Glenwood-Lowry: Gruber 2-4-1-0-0-2, Aaron Ver Steeg 2-0-0-0-1-5, Da. Alexander 2-1-1-0-0-4, Torii Johnson 1-0-0-0-1-1