Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry downs Becker 4-2

Jun. 16—ALEXANDRIA — The Glenwood-Lowry American Legion baseball team earned a 4-2 victory over Becker on Sunday in a tournament at Knute Nelson Field.

Austin Ballhagen threw a complete-game victory for Glenwood-Lowry. He struck out two while giving up two runs on six hits and one walk.

Jack Majerus led Glenwood-Lowry's offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs, two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.

Glenwood-Lowry is host to Osakis at 6 p.m. Monday at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Glenwood-Lowry opened its set of weekend games with a win over Marshall Saturday at Alexandria.

Dylan Alexander hit a home run for Glenwood-Lowry. He finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Austin Ballhagen was 2-for-2 with two runs and a pair of stolen bases.