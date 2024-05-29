LEGION BASEBALL: Rangers split Memorial day games

May 29—The Laramie Post 14 baseball team hosted the Casper Post 2 Oilers for a doubleheader on Monday, winning the conference portion of the twin bill and dropping the backend.

Laramie (8-7 overall, 1-2 Class AA) won the opener 2-0 before losing the nightcap 6-1. The Rangers recorded five hits through both games.

In game one, Brandon Chavez helped overcome slow working bats by striking out 17 batters while giving up four hits over seven innings of work. Sophomore Diego Herrera and college returnee Tayton Moore managed to cross the plate despite Laramie not recording an RBI.

The Oilers finished the game with three errors and never allowed an earned run. Herrera, senior Ben Malone, and sophomore T.R. Richardson recorded one hit each.

Junior Sam Hoyt started game two and lasted four complete innings. He allowed six runs (three earned) on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Senior Jace Moniz tossed the final three innings, allowing no runs on a hit with two strikeouts and walking five.

Malone and Moore were the only Rangers' players to tally knocks in the game. Hoyt helped his cause driving in the only run in the game on a sacrifice fly to center field in the fourth inning.

Laramie returns to action against the Sheridan Troopers at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Rapid City Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Rangers also play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against the Rapid City Post 320 Stars.