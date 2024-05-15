LEGION BASEBALL: Rangers drop a pair of road games to Sixers

May 15—The Laramie Post 14 baseball team traveled to Cheyenne for a doubleheader against the Cheyenne Sixers on Monday, dropping both games of the twin bill.

Laramie (3-4 overall, 0-2 Class AA) fell in the opener 7-0 and lost the nightcap 5-0. The Rangers struck out 28 times through both games while recording just one hit in each.

Junior Diego Herrera hit a lead-off single in the fourth inning of game one, while college returnee Tayton Moore had a first-inning single in game two.

Junior Sam Hoyt started the first game on the mound, spanning five innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out five and walking two. Sophomore Carson Moniz tossed an inning of relief, allowing an earned run on two hits while striking out one.

First-year college player Brandon Chavez pitched five innings in game two. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Sophomore T.R. Richardson threw an inning in relief, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless frame.

The Rangers will rematch the Sixers at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cowboy Field.