LEGION BASEBALL: Rangers close out Black Hills Veterans Classic with win

Jun. 4—The Laramie Rangers Post 14 American Legion baseball team finished last weekend's Black Hills Veteran Classic with a 3-2 record in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Rangers closed out the tournament with a 7-6 win in extra innings over Harrisburg (South Dakota) on Sunday. The difference was made by a clean defensive game from Laramie, resulting in no errors.

Harrisburg recorded 10 hits to Laramie's nine, but hurt itself with a pair of defensive errors. The Rangers chipped away all seven of their runs from the fourth inning on.

Diego Herrera and Carson Moniz each collected two hits to pace the Laramie. Sam Hoyt and Bracen Gruver combined for four RBI, each driving in a pair.

Jace Moniz tripled in the fourth and Ben Malone doubled one inning later to pitch in the Rangers' two extra base-hits. Gruver drove in the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the top of the eighth to seal the win for Laramie.

Brandon Chavez started on the mound, spanning six innings while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and ten strikeouts. Kaige Schriner tossed an inning in relief, allowing three runs on five hits.

T.R. Richardson earned the save, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in the bottom of the eighth.

Laramie will return home to host its annual Dooley Oil Classic tournament this weekend at Cowboy Field. The Rangers (11-10 overall, 1-3 Class AA) will kick off the tournament against the USA Prime Miners (Colorado) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.