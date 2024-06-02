LEGION BASEBALL: Rangers' bats come alive at Black Hills Veterans Classic

Jun. 1—The Laramie Post 14 baseball team won late Friday night before splitting a pair of games on Saturday at the Black Hills Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.

On Friday, Laramie topped the Rapid City Post 320 Stars 10-3 after scoring more than three runs for the first time since a 15-0 win on May 19 against the Green River Knights.

On Saturday, Laramie started with a morning game against Outlaw Baseball Club (MT) and an afternoon game against Platte Valley Companies (NE).

Against Outlaw, the Rangers fell 6-3 after a two-run comeback bid in the seventh inning fell short. Laramie then won 10-6 against Platte Valley.

Against the Stars, The Rangers had seven hits and benefitted from five Rapid City errors. Kaige Schriner slugged a go-ahead two-run triple in the third inning with Laramie never surrendering the lead.

Schriner along with Jace Moniz and Brandon Chavez had two hits each. Schriner paced the team with three RBI while Jace Moniz along with Carson Moniz also brought home a run.

Sam Hoyt started on the mound spanning 5 2/3 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits while fanning nine and walking a pair. T.R. Richardson closed out the final 1 1/3 without allowing a baserunner.

In game two, Laramie finished the game with two hits and scored a pair on unearned runs in the process. Schriner walked in the fourth and later scored on a wild pitch. Hoyt and Richardson collected the team's hits.

Jace Moniz was the starting pitcher tossing four complete innings. He allowed six runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts, but walking six.

Ben Malone tossed he final three innings allowing no runs on a hit while fanning a pair and walking one.

Against the Companies, a sixth inning two-out go ahead double from Richardson lifted the Rangers to victory.

Laramie scored five runs over the first three innings, but a four-run third allowed Platte Valley to erase the damage. The Companies took their first lead in the game the following inning after the first three batters reached base.

In the sixth, the Rangers answered when Chavez smashed his second double of the game and later scored on a single by Jace Moniz. Richardson's double followed for the lead.

The momentum carried to the seventh as Laramie pulled out the dagger placing three runs on the scoreboard. Jace Moniz slugged a two-run home run in the frame scoring Schriner in the process.

Moniz and Chavez paced a Rangers' lineup that posted 11 hits and struck out just four times.

Carson Moniz got the call to start on the mound and spanned four innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Buchanan tossed a clean fifth inning before Malone closed out the game pitching the sixth and seventh.

Malone allowed one hit and struck out five.

Laramie (10-10 overall, 1-3 Class AA) will return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against the Cheyenne Post 6 Hawks at Cowboy Field in Laramie.