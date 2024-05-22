LEGION BASEBALL: Rangers go 4-0 at Southwest Series in Rock Springs

May 22—The Laramie Post 14 had a productive weekend, going a perfect 4-0 at the Southwest Series Tournament in Rock Springs.

The Rangers (7-6 overall, 0-2 Class AA) beat Jackson 9-3, Rock Springs 14-2, Evanston 16-1 and Green River 15-0.

Against Jackson, Laramie out-hit the Giants 10-6, with Tayton Moore being the only player to record multiple hits. Moore also had a team-high two RBI in the game.

Kaige Schriner tossed four innings on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Carson Moniz tossed a clean inning in relief, and Aidan Buchanan allowed one run on one hit in the final inning.

Against the Stallions, the Rangers' bats collected 12 more hits. Sam Hoyt, Schriner, Bracen Gruver and Moniz had two hits each to pace the team.

Jace Moniz tied Schriner with a team-high three RBI in the game. Tripp Looney tossed all five innings, allowing two runs on a pair of hits while striking out six and walking three.

Against the Outlaws, Laramie did its damage with a ten-run first inning. The Rangers scored six more in the second to secure the run-rule win.

Moore led the way with three hits, but it was Carson Moniz who led the team with four RBI. T.R. Richardson, Jace Moniz, Ben Malone, and Gruver each recorded a pair of walks.

Hoyt tossed three innings on the mound, allowing a run on one hit while striking out five.

Laramie dominated throughout against Green River, scoring multiple runs in every inning. Schriner shined, recording four of the Rangers' 13 hits while also leading the team with four RBI. Every batter in the Rangers' lineup recorded a hit against Green River.

Brandon Chavez started and spanned 3 1/3 innings, allowing no runs and striking out nine while walking one. Malone tossed 2/3 of an inning in relief, striking out both batters he faced.

Laramie returns to action in a nine-inning game against the Cheyenne Hawks (10-8, 1-3) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Cowboy Field.

