LEGION BASEBALL: Post 210 Speakers looking for consistency

Jun. 24—TILTON — The start of the Post 210 season has seen some good momentums and some not so good moments.

It was the same this past weekend for the Speakers.

Post 210 split a doubleheader on Saturday with Princeton (Ind.), losing he opener 6-5, before coming back to win the second game 9-3 and the winning weekend closed with an 11-0 victory over Taylorville behind a 1-hit shutout from Cade Schaumburg.

"It started a little down and progressively got better," said Post 210 Manager Brent Hart. "I don't feel like we came to execute and play on Saturday. At times, we have a real bad habit of getting lackadaisical."

That was evident as Princeton built a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning thanks in part to a couple unearned runs off of a passed ball and a fielding error.

"I feel like we came out flat. I had some mistakes behind the plate and we had a few errors in the field," Post 210 catcher Drew Wichtowski said. "Sometimes, we're not as focused and we're not as ready to play baseball.

"I feel that is a pretty easy problem to fix. Once we get that figured out, it will be good for us."

Even after falling behind, the Speakers had an excellent opportunity to win. Wichtowski had a solo homer in the sixth that pulled them within 6-3.

Jameson Remole led off the seventh with a double and Jaydon Riggs followed with an infield single, brining the tying run to plate with no outs.

But, things quickly changed for Post 210. Schaumburg struck out and Riggs was picked off of first as Remole scored to cut the Princeton lead to 6-4.

"We like to be aggressive on the bases, but we need to realize that in certain circumstances that we can't give up outs on the bases," Hart said. "It's one of those plays that will serve a growing pain."

Post 210 hopes for a come-from-behind victory were re-ignited with a single by Pedro Rangel IV and a double by Jordan Johnson. Ryker Small delivered an RBI single to score Rangel, making it 6-5. After a walk to Wichtowski loaded the bases, Braxton Waller grounded into a fielder's choice to end the game.

"These guys don't like to lose and I know they are not out here making mistakes on purpose," Hart said. "They are good enough ballplayers, they know they have to right the ship and play cleaner baseball is we are going to contend for a state title."

The second game on Saturday was a better indication of a team with state championship aspirations.

While Princeton built a 2-0 lead in the first two innings against Remole, making the start for Post 210, it was a short-lived advantage.

The Speakers scored five times in the third inning — three on a homer by Wichtowski, his fourth of the summer.

"In the second game everyone came out hitting, our defense was near flawless, Jameson pitched really well and when we do that, we beat teams like we did," Wichtowski said.

Post 210 would add two more runs in the fourth, followed by single runs in the fifth and sixth to build the eventual margin, 9-3.

Remole struck out 10 in six innings for the Speakers and he retired 10 of the final 11 batters he faced.

"He did a real good job for us. He mixes it up really, really well. He is going to compete," Hart said. "He has a little of that (Kollin) Asbury in him where if he is only throwing 82, he thinks he is throwing 92 and you are not going to tell him any different."

And while they earned the split, Hart still requested his team do some soul searching before going home.

"(Coach) Hart told us the good things about the second game and he told us that we had to figure out the first game on our own as a team," Wichtowski said. "We stayed out there for a few minutes and talked about what was wrong. What we need to do better and how to fix it.

"There is a standard to playing Post 210 baseball and not being focused is not heard of in our program."

In the final game of the weekend on Sunday. Post 210 played without Waller, Wichtowski and coach Hart as they represented Illinois Legion Baseball in an All-Star game against Missouri in St. Louis.

But, the remaining members of the Speakers took care of business as Schaumburg followed up his five-inning no-hitter from Tuesday with a five-inning one-hitter on Sunday in a 11-0 win over Taylorville.

Riggs and Small combined for five hits and four RBIs in the triumph.

Post 210 will continue its 8-game homestand tonight with a 6 p.m. contest against Terre Haute Wayne Newton Post 346 at Gruber Park and then on Wednesday the Speakers will host Crawfordsville Post 72 for a 6 p.m. contest.

At Gruber Park Saturday's Game 1 Princeton (Ind.) 6, Post 210 Speakers 5

Princeton 002 310 0 — 6 9 1

Post 210 000 201 2 — 5 10 3

WP — Jacob Allen. LP — Caden Keleminic. Two or more hits — Princeton: Eli Kruse 2, Gunnar Alexander 2. Post 210: Jordan Johnson 3. 2B — Princeton: Alexander, Spencer Staggs. Post 210: Johnson, Gavin Parkerson, Jameson Remole. HR — Post 210: Johnson, Drew Wichtowski. RBIs — Princeton: Alexander, Levi Lester, Connor Marvel, Colin Scherer. Post 210: Johnson, Parkerson, Wichtowski, Ryker Small.

Saturday's Game 2 Post 210 Speakers 9, Princeton (Ind.) 3

Post 210 005 211 0 — 9 11 1

Princeton 111 000 0 — 3 6 3

WP — Jameson Remole. LP — Mattox Hinkle. Two or more hits — Post 210: Drew Wichtowski 3, Pedro Rangel IV 3, Cade Schaumburg 2. 2B — Post 210: Wichtowski, Gavin Parkerson. Princeton: Levi Lester, Gunnar Alexander, Aidan Sheetz. HR — Post 210: Wichtowski. RBIs — Post 210: Wichtowski 4, Rangel IV, Remole, Parkerson, Ryker Small, Braxton Waller, Princeton: Alexander. Sheetz, Connor Marvel.

Sunday's game Post 210 Speakers 11, Taylorville 0

Post 210 051 23 — 11 10 1

Taylorville 000 00 — 0 1 1

WP — Cade Schaumburg. LP — Fleming. Two or more hits — Post 210: Jaydon Riggs 3, Ryker Small 2. 2B — Post 210: Zach Russell. HR — Post 210: Ryker Small. RBIs — Post 210: Conlan Moore 3, Riggs 2, Small 2, Jordan Johnson, Pedro Rangel IV, Cian Moore.

Record — Post 210 Speakers 14-7 overall.