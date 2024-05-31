LEGION BASEBALL: Laramie drops first game of Black Hills Veterans Classic

May 31—The Post 14 American Legion baseball team was plagued by errors and a lack of offensive production on the opening day of the Black Hills Veterans Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Laramie fell 13-2 against the Sheridan Troopers on Thursday after being out-hit 12-4 and finishing with a 4-1 error differential.

Kaige Schriner took the loss on the mound after a start that spanned three inning. He allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Aidan Buchanan was brought in for relief, but he allowed eight runs (one earned) on three hits with a strikeout and a pair of walks in 1/3 of an inning. Carson Moniz collected the final two outs, allowing no runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

Diego Herrera, Jace Moniz, Sam Hoyt and T.R. Richardson each collected one hit. Richardson paced the team with two RBI.

Laramie returns to action at 7 p.m. today against the Raid City Post 320 Stars.