Legion Baseball: Hoberg elevates Sacred Heart/MACCRAY over BOLD

Jul. 7—BIRD ISLAND — Brandan Hoberg threw a complete-game victory and got the game-winning run for Sacred Heart/MACCRAY against BOLD Tuesday at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY went up 2-0 after a two-run first inning. Hoberg scored what was the deciding run in the third on an infield error by the Mudhens. He was 2-for-3 with a triple. On the mound, Hoberg lifted the Scarlets' efforts by striking out seven with three hits and three walks.

Both of the Mudhens' runs came in the sixth with a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch. But with runners on second and third, Hoberg got the final two outs by strikeout to neutralize the threat.

Avery Herdina went 2-for-3 for BOLD. Aidan Elfering was hit with the 'L' after tallying four strikeouts with three runs (two earned), four hits and one walk allowed over four innings.

Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 3,

BOLD 2

SH/M 201 000 000-3 5 0

BOLD 000 002 000-2 3 2

Hitting — SH/M: Brady Kienitz 1-4, Brandan Hoberg 2-3 3b rbi, Ayden Gustafson 1-3, Isaac Strommer 1-3 2b, Tyler Froland 0-3 rbi ... BOLD: Braeden Tersteeg 1-3, Avery Herdina 2-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — SH/M: Hoberg (W) 7-3-2-2-3-7 ... BOLD: Aidan Elfering (L) 4-4-3-2-1-4, Herdina 3-1-0-0-1-4