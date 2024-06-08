LEGION BASEBALL: Chavez kicks off Dooley Oil Classic with no-hitter

Jun. 8—Thunderstorms caused the Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team to wait nearly two hours longer than expected to open the Dooley Oil Classic against the Prime Miners (Colorado) on Friday inside Cowboy Field.

Laramie's starting pitcher, Brandon Chavez, got ample run support from his offense in an 11-0 win while posting a complete game no-hitter in the process.

"(Chavez) is on one right now," Laramie coach Aaron Lozano said. "He's been pretty untouchable over his last few starts. It's a testament to how he goes about his work and how hard he goes every day."

Added Chavez: "Wyoming weather comes and goes. (During the delay), the biggest thing for me was to stay within myself and not get too amped up."

After the rain, Laramie wasted no time making noise offensively. Ben Malone started a rally with a one-out triple to center field before scoring one at-bat later on an RBI double from Jace Moniz.

The Rangers put two runners into scoring position after Tayton Moore followed with a single and advanced into scoring position on a throw home from left field. Moniz later scored on a fielder's choice.

"To have backup from the offense is the biggest thing for a pitcher," Chavez said. "Pitching with a lead is as comfortable as you can be. Having that tonight allowed me to settle in and find my groove."

Chavez answered his offense with a shutdown inning in the field. A lead-off walk was quickly made a nonissue after a double play followed by a groundout ended the frame.

With two outs in the second, Malone and Moniz collected their second hits of the game before Moore walked and later scored on a wild pitch to account for the crooked inning.

"(Our offense) set the tone," Chavez said. "The double play and (pitcher's fielding practice) in the second inning gave us life, and we kept it rolling."

Added Lozano: "We were just aggressive. We talked about having a sense of urgency. We didn't want to go the first time through the order without a baserunner or a hit."

In the third inning, the Rangers established a commanding double-digit lead prior to recording an out. Throughout the night, Laramie capitalized on four Miners' errors, resulting in nine unearned runs.

In the bottom half, Colorado reached base with a leadoff walk. Chavez then struck out the side to end the game in run-rule fashion.

Chavez spanned four complete innings of no-hit baseball while striking out eight and walking two.

Laramie (11-10 overall, 1-3 AA) returns to play at noon today against Cheyenne Hawks (14-12, 3-5). The Rangers will also play at 7:30 p.m. against the Rock Springs.

