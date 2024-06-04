Legends of the Twin Tiers – Dan Gable interview

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next special edition of Legends of The Twin Tiers.

On this episode, we sit down with wrestling legend Dan Gable. Considered by many as the greatest wrestler and coach of all-time, Gable won an Olympic gold medal in 1972 as a wrestler and went on to win a record 15 NCAA Wrestling Championships as a coach for The University of Iowa Hawkeyes in 21 seasons. Gable had a career coaching record of 355-21-5.

A four-time Team USA head coach in the Olympics, Gable is a true pioneer in the sport and continues to give back to it. Now, we dive into the mind of the man who helped put wrestling on a higher level. Watch the full interview below by clicking on the link with the legendary Dan Gable: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UE1KDfU6TXM&t=61s

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.