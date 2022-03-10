Legends reunite as Gene Keady visits Bob Knight: ‘Great catching up and reminiscing’

In this article:

One legendary basketball coach visited another on Tuesday. Longtime Purdue coach Gene Keady visited IU coaching legend Bob Knight in Bloomington.

“Took an afternoon drive to Bloomington to see Bob & Karen Knight,” Keady posted on Facebook. “It was great catching up and reminiscing!”

More: ‘Remember how you (expletive) got your job’: Bob Knight's relationship with Coach K detailed in book

The two coaches combined for more than 1,400 wins. Knight won 902 games from 1965-2008. Keady won 531 games from 1978-2005.

In head-to-head matchups between the two coaches, Keady held a 21-20 edge.

Keady visited Knight in March of last year, as well. Maybe it's becoming an annual tradition.

