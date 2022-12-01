'Legends in the building': Bob Knight visits Indiana basketball practice with former players

Indiana basketball coaching legend Bob Knight visited the Hoosiers at practice Tuesday ahead of their matchup against North Carolina. He was joined by Ted Kitchel and Randy Wittman, who played for Knight and were on the 1981 national championship team.

Knight addressed the team during practice. Nathan Childress tweeted that Knight told the players, "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win."

Since his return to the Indiana basketball scene in February 2020, Knight has been a semi-regular campus visitor. He visited the team last October and made an appearance at the 2021 Hoosier Basketball Fan Fest.

“You all didn’t come here to play, you came here to win.” - Bob Knight at practice today https://t.co/zuebYqvVZV — Nathan Childress (@nchildress13) November 30, 2022

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Bob Knight visits Indiana basketball practice with former players