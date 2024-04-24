Legendary Yankees unveil mural in the South Bronx

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Players for the New York Yankees are now larger than life as six of their biggest stars have been immortalized at a major league unveiling.

Their images are painted on the side of the Bronx Terminal Market.

Paterson hopes to bring MLB game to Hinchliffe Stadium

Aaron Judge, CC Sabathia, Dave Winfield, Willie Randolph, and Edwin Jackson attended the unveiling Wednesday. Reggie Jackson is also depicted in the mural.

Artist Andre Trenier, who is from the Bronx, drew inspiration from the living legends.

“When I get to honor people I’ve looked up to all my life, it’s a very special feeling. I’m from this neighborhood. It belongs here. My goal is to beautify the Bronx every chance I get,” he said.

The crowd along Exterior Street in the South Bronx underneath the Major Deegan Expressway is thrilled to see the paintings and the actual players in real life.

“Being able to shake their hands is amazing,” said Yankee Fan Stafford Woodley.

Yankees Captain Aaron Judge is honored. “It’s for the kids. I was once in their shoes and hoping to be a player with dreams and aspirations. They’ll see this and know it could be you up here. Keep working hard,” said Judge.

John Sterling honored by Yankees for 36 seasons and 5,631 games as radio voice

The mural’s title is “Exhibiting Possibilities” and the goal is to honor the living superstars.

“A lot of time this happens when people are gone, so to be able to get the flowers now that’s pretty cool,” said Yankees Legend CC Sabathia.

The project is across the street from the Bronx Children’s Museum and a few blocks from Yankee Stadium.

“Today we are fostering a space to tell our children creativity and hard work result in amazing achievements,” said Museum Executive Director Denise Rosario Adusei.

The museum sponsored the project with the Yankee Organization, the market, and The Players Alliance.

“You see the legends and you see the history. It paves the way. Generations see this and then say ‘that could be me’,” said Alliance President and Former Yankee Curtis Granderson.

The artist has other murals around the city and the Bronx.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.